Bugna posts 3-title romp

She overwhelmed Francine Wong, 6-0, 6-2, to capture the girls’ 16U singles crown, then followed it up with a clinical 6-3, 6-0 victory over Chiara Bate in the 18U finals.

Unfazed by the step up in competition, Bugna also ruled the 18U doubles event, teaming up with Tori Deocampo to defeat Jana Bermejo and Khalilah Imalay, 8-4, and complete yet another three-title sweep.

Her sustained dominance across multiple age divisions underscores not only her versatility and composure, but also her readiness for higher-level competition.

More importantly, it highlights the success of the Bagong Pilipinas circuit as a vital talent-search platform, providing promising players like Bugna with consistent exposure, high-level match play, and a pathway for long-term development under the Philippine Sports Commission’s grassroots program.