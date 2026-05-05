BPI powers 100 branches with renewable energy

BPI said the move reflects its broader effort to reduce its carbon footprint while embedding sustainability into its operations.

“Transitioning the operations of 100 BPI branches to use fully renewable energy is a clear demonstration of how we put our sustainability commitments into action,” said Eric Luchangco, the bank’s chief finance officer and chief sustainability officer.

Beyond its branch network, the bank has also converted four corporate offices to operate on 100 percent renewable energy. It has likewise expanded its portfolio of IFC EDGE-certified branches to 51, reflecting improvements in energy, water and material efficiency.

BPI said its sustainability efforts extend to financing, with its Sustainable Development Finance Program supporting 532 projects worth P376 billion, covering renewable energy, energy efficiency and other climate-aligned initiatives.

The bank is also promoting clean energy adoption among consumers through products such as solar financing programs and loans for electric and hybrid vehicles.

As part of its long-term strategy, BPI aims to fully exit coal power generation financing by 2032, aligning its operations with global climate goals and the country’s energy transition agenda.