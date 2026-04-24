Security Bank targets 62% emissions cut by 2035

The target will be measured using an emissions intensity metric, expressed as tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO₂e) per full-time employee, allowing the bank to align projected growth with improved efficiency and a lower carbon footprint.

For financial institutions, the bulk of emissions typically comes from financed portfolios. Security Bank said it is taking a measured approach by starting with emissions within its direct control, while continuing to develop its broader portfolio decarbonization strategy.

“Climate action has to show up in how we operate day to day,” said Allen Reyes, chief finance officer and chairperson of the bank’s Sustainability Committee.

“This is about disciplined execution and exploring innovations that will reduce emissions while maintaining strong returns. Our actions today support a resilient and sustainable future.”

Since 2023, the bank has been working with climate consultancy firm South Pole to establish an emissions baseline aligned with global standards. The firm also assessed practical reduction pathways based on the bank’s projected growth and planned interventions to guide its target-setting process.

“Credible climate action starts with clear baselines and achievable reduction pathways,” said Shruti Singh, regional director of South Pole Climate Advisory Asia Pacific.

“We are proud to support Security Bank’s decarbonization journey focusing on implementation and measurable progress over time.”

To meet its target, Security Bank said it will accelerate initiatives in energy efficiency, renewable energy adoption, and more sustainable workplace practices, alongside efforts to strengthen data systems, governance, and accountability.

As climate expectations continue to rise, the bank said its approach remains anchored on execution — starting with what it can control and building progressively toward broader decarbonization.