BEYOND THE BLUEPRINT: Weaving sustainability into the extraordinary

The second edition of Benilde Open Design + Art has just finished rewriting the rules of the local creative landscape. It was a high-concept collision of art, technology and a profound reverence for sustainability.
Under the astute convening of Ayi Magpayo, Rita Nazareno, Gabby Lichauco, Joselina Cruz and Dindin Araneta — and bolstered by the vision of Benilde president Br. Dodo Fernandez FSC — this initiative remains the gold standard for those who dare to dream in “untried” territories.
The brief, “Extension of Nature,” pushed this year’s luminaries to explore the dialogue between the organic and the engineered. The results were visceral, spanning the spectrum of textiles, industrial design and moving image.
The notables who secured the coveted P300,000 production grants — selected by an elite international jury including curators Jihoi Lee and Timothy Moore, architect Mireia Luzárraga, global design executive Nathalie Huni and designer Freddy Anzures — read like a definitive list of the new establishment. Namely. Andi Osmeña, Bianca Carague, Karl Castro, Kiri Dalena and Ben Brix, Krisher Appay, Mac Andre Arboleda, Mikael Joaquin, Nicolei Racal, Niño Tayao and Studio Unosinotra.
Not to be outdone, the Best of Benilde student category showcased a startling maturity, featuring the works of Patty Malijan and the collective Tiyera — composed of Keren Dela Cruz, Xylene Del Castillo and Stephen Vinzzon.
To immortalize this creative renaissance, the evening celebrated the launch of a new volume from DLSU Publishing House, chronicling the triumphs of the Benilde Open’s first edition. In a world of fast-cycle and fleeting trends, Benilde Open stands as a definitive bastion of interdisciplinary rigor—a chic, steadfast gold standard. Moving beyond the blueprint of preservation, Filipino design now breathes as a visionary force, transmuting the sustainable into the sublime.”
For more information visit www.benilde.edu.ph/benilde-open/ or follow @benildeopen on IG.