SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
OPINION

BEYOND THE BLUEPRINT: Weaving sustainability into the extraordinary

In a world of fast-cycle and fleeting trends, Benilde Open stands as a definitive bastion of interdisciplinary rigor—a chic, steadfast gold standard. Moving beyond the blueprint of preservation, Filipino design now breathes as a visionary force, transmuting the sustainable into the sublime.”
BEYOND THE BLUEPRINT: Weaving sustainability into the extraordinary
Published on

The second edition of Benilde Open Design + Art has just finished rewriting the rules of the local creative landscape. It was a high-concept collision of art, technology and a profound reverence for sustainability.

BENILDE Open convenors (standing are) Ayi Magpayo, Gabby Lichauco, (seated ) Dindin Araneta, Joselina Cruz, Rita Nazareno.
BENILDE Open convenors (standing are) Ayi Magpayo, Gabby Lichauco, (seated ) Dindin Araneta, Joselina Cruz, Rita Nazareno.

Under the astute convening of Ayi Magpayo, Rita Nazareno, Gabby Lichauco, Joselina Cruz and Dindin Araneta — and bolstered by the vision of Benilde president Br. Dodo Fernandez FSC — this initiative remains the gold standard for those who dare to dream in “untried” territories.

BEYOND THE BLUEPRINT: Weaving sustainability into the extraordinary
From Milan to Manila: The fusion of form with philanthropy

The brief, “Extension of Nature,” pushed this year’s luminaries to explore the dialogue between the organic and the engineered. The results were visceral, spanning the spectrum of textiles, industrial design and moving image.

‘LOCUS Pocus #2, Maytubig’ by Karl Castro.
‘LOCUS Pocus #2, Maytubig’ by Karl Castro.Jake Verzosa
‘WASTEof Space’ by Andi Osmeña.
‘WASTEof Space’ by Andi Osmeña.

The notables who secured the coveted P300,000 production grants — selected by an elite international jury including curators Jihoi Lee and Timothy Moore, architect Mireia Luzárraga, global design executive Nathalie Huni and designer Freddy Anzures — read like a definitive list of the new establishment. Namely. Andi Osmeña, Bianca Carague, Karl Castro, Kiri Dalena and Ben Brix, Krisher Appay, Mac Andre Arboleda, Mikael Joaquin, Nicolei Racal, Niño Tayao and Studio Unosinotra.

NUTRITION Month (Presented by Mayor Alice Guo) by Mac Andre Arboleda
NUTRITION Month (Presented by Mayor Alice Guo) by Mac Andre Arboleda
A CULTURAL Revival of the Tausug Luhul Giyunting by Krisher Appay.
A CULTURAL Revival of the Tausug Luhul Giyunting by Krisher Appay.
‘WHAT if Snow Falls in the Philippines’ by Nicolei Raca.
‘WHAT if Snow Falls in the Philippines’ by Nicolei Raca.Jake Verzosa
‘MEMORY of Flood’ by Mikael Joaquin
‘MEMORY of Flood’ by Mikael Joaquin
‘DATI Rati’ by Nino Tayao.
‘DATI Rati’ by Nino Tayao.
‘ATLAS of Water Futures’ by Studio Unosinotra.
‘ATLAS of Water Futures’ by Studio Unosinotra.

Not to be outdone, the Best of Benilde student category showcased a startling maturity, featuring the works of Patty Malijan and the collective Tiyera — composed of Keren Dela Cruz, Xylene Del Castillo and Stephen Vinzzon.

‘HAWAK at Haligi’ by Patty Malijan.
‘HAWAK at Haligi’ by Patty Malijan.
‘EUTIERRIA’ by Tiyera
‘EUTIERRIA’ by Tiyera

To immortalize this creative renaissance, the evening celebrated the launch of a new volume from DLSU Publishing House, chronicling the triumphs of the Benilde Open’s first edition. In a world of fast-cycle and fleeting trends, Benilde Open stands as a definitive bastion of interdisciplinary rigor—a chic, steadfast gold standard. Moving beyond the blueprint of preservation, Filipino design now breathes as a visionary force, transmuting the sustainable into the sublime.”

DR. David Bayot, Director of DLSU Publishing House presents a book of a compilation of the works from the first edition of Benilde Open Design + Art to Br. Dodo Fernandez FSC, president and convenor.
DR. David Bayot, Director of DLSU Publishing House presents a book of a compilation of the works from the first edition of Benilde Open Design + Art to Br. Dodo Fernandez FSC, president and convenor.

For more information visit www.benilde.edu.ph/benilde-open/ or follow @benildeopen on IG.

‘TECHNOSPOONISM’ by Bianca Carague
‘TECHNOSPOONISM’ by Bianca CaragueJake Verzosa
Benilde Open Design + Art 2026
Extension of Nature design theme
Philippine contemporary design awards
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph