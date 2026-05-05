BEYOND THE BLUEPRINT: Weaving sustainability into the extraordinary

To immortalize this creative renaissance, the evening celebrated the launch of a new volume from DLSU Publishing House, chronicling the triumphs of the Benilde Open’s first edition. In a world of fast-cycle and fleeting trends, Benilde Open stands as a definitive bastion of interdisciplinary rigor—a chic, steadfast gold standard. Moving beyond the blueprint of preservation, Filipino design now breathes as a visionary force, transmuting the sustainable into the sublime.”