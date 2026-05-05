Bangsamoro region strengthen ties over transitioning villages

The meeting was intended to strengthen coordination between the provincial government and the Bangsamoro administration.

In a statement, the governor’s office said Cotabato remains open to extending aid to the SGA — a cluster of 63 villages across six towns that were part of Cotabato before voters chose to join the autonomous region.

“The provincial government of Cotabato continues its coordination and remains open to providing assistance to BARMM, especially to the Special Geographic Area that was formerly under the province’s jurisdiction,” the statement said.