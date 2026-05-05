Bangsamoro region strengthen ties over transitioning villages

COTABATO PROVINCE — The provincial government of Cotabato has reaffirmed its commitment to assist communities within the Special Geographic Area (SGA) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), stressing cooperation despite the jurisdictional shift following the 2019 plebiscite.
Governor Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza issued the assurance Tuesday following a courtesy visit to Mohagher Iqbal, head of the BARMM Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education, at Camp Darapanan.
The meeting was intended to strengthen coordination between the provincial government and the Bangsamoro administration.
In a statement, the governor’s office said Cotabato remains open to extending aid to the SGA — a cluster of 63 villages across six towns that were part of Cotabato before voters chose to join the autonomous region.
“The provincial government of Cotabato continues its coordination and remains open to providing assistance to BARMM, especially to the Special Geographic Area that was formerly under the province’s jurisdiction,” the statement said.