Cotabato pledges continued support to Bangsamoro’s Special Geographic Area

In a statement released Tuesday, May 5, the governor’s office emphasized that Cotabato remains open to extending assistance to BARMM, particularly to the SGA—areas that were formerly under the province’s jurisdiction before being integrated into the autonomous region.

“Patuloy ang pakikipag-ugnayan at bukas ang pamahalaang panlalawigan ng Cotabato sa pagbibigay ng tulong sa BARMM, lalo na sa Special Geographic Area na dating sakop ng lalawigan,” the statement said.

The provincial government also highlighted its support for broader regional efforts, including initiatives related to peace and security as well as socioeconomic development in affected communities.

The SGA consists of at least 63 barangays from six towns in Cotabato that voted to join BARMM during the 2019 plebiscite—an outcome that reshaped administrative boundaries while requiring ongoing collaboration between the provincial and regional governments.

While the reaffirmation signals continued partnership, the effectiveness of such support will depend on sustained coordination mechanisms and alignment of development priorities between Cotabato and BARMM authorities, particularly in delivering services to transitioning communities.