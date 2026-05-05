Ateneo, Cor Jesu College rule Escandor Cup

DAVAO CITY — Ateneo de Davao University and Cor Jesu College of Digos City shared the limelight by winning respective age group brackets in the 2026 Escandor Cup basketball tournament at the EMCOR Gym and Recreation Center over the weekend.

The Palarong Pambansa-bound Ateneo de Davao University led by coach Jess Evangelio bested Mapua Malayan Colleges of Mindanao, 78-74 in the in the U18 boys’ division finals while Cor Jesu College of Digos City nipped Holy Child College of Davao, 79-77 for the U16 crown.