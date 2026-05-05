ACEN channels P3.85B to expand wind, storage portfolio

ACEN Corp. has earmarked up to P3.85 billion in short-term loans to two wholly owned subsidiaries to accelerate key renewable energy projects in its pipeline.

In a stock exchange report on Tuesday, the listed energy firm said the bulk of the funding — up to P3 billion — will go to Giga Ace 6, Inc., the project company behind the 344.5 megawatts (MW) Quezon North Wind Power Project in Quezon Province.