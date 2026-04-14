Bulacan tops CLRAA 2026 second leg in Aurora

Regional officials also formally acknowledged SDO Aurora and the provincial government for their role in hosting the second leg of the competition.

The host province was recognized for providing standard playing venues, facility preparations, and logistical support for student-athletes, coaches, and official delegates from across Region III.

SDO Bulacan dominated the medal tally across multiple categories to secure the top spot in the regional competition. The final official standings for the 2026 CLRAA Meet are as follows: No. 1 SDO Bulacan; No. 2 SDO Zambales; No. 3 SDO Olongapo City; No. 4 SDO Bataan; and No. 5 SDO Tarlac Province.

In the Elementary Division, the ranking is as follows: SDO Bulacan; SDO Zambales; SDO Olongapo City; SDO Bataan; and SDO Malolos City. In the Secondary Division, the ranking is: SDO Bulacan; SDO Bataan; SDO Zambales; SDO Olongapo City; and SDO Tarlac Province.

As celebrations conclude for this year’s CLRAA, the DepEd Regional Sports Committee is now setting its sights on the next athletic season and the fast-approaching Palarong Pambansa, which will be held in the Province of Agusan del Sur in Mindanao from 23 to 31 May.

The regional office, alongside participating Schools Division Offices, anticipates another round of grassroots sportsmanship and athletic excellence—this time on the national stage, where regional medalists will represent Central Luzon in the country’s premier multi-sport event.

Zambales Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr. said, “Taas-noo naming ibinandera ng Team Zambales sa CLRAA 2026 ang dangal ng ating lalawigan matapos makapagtamo ng 53 gold, 42 silver, at 70 bronze medals, at itinanghal bilang first runner-up overall sa medal tally.”

“Buong pusong ipinagmamalaki ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Zambales ang dedikasyon at determinasyon na ibinigay ng atletang Zambaleño para sa ating lalawigan. Road to Palarong Pambansa 2026! Mabuhay ang Zambales!” he added.