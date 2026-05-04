Why Japan always calls us back

There is something special about Japan that goes beyond the usual tourist attractions. It is not only about the beautiful places or modern infrastructure. It is about the culture that quietly shapes everyday life. From the moment we arrived in Sapporo, one immediately noticed the orderliness of everything.

The trains arrive on time. Streets remain spotless despite the absence of garbage bins in many areas. Pedestrians patiently wait for the traffic light even when no cars are coming. Discipline is not imposed loudly; it is practiced naturally.

Coming from a country where we struggle with traffic, littering, and a lack of discipline in public places, Japan is both inspiring and humbling. One cannot help but ask how they managed to create a society where people think first of the community before themselves.

The answer perhaps lies deeply rooted in their culture of respect. Respect for cleanliness. Respect for time. Respect for rules. Respect for other people.

Sapporo offered a charm different from the other Japanese cities we had visited. Located on the northern island of Hokkaido, the city has a calmer and more relaxed atmosphere. The cold weather added to its appeal, especially for visitors from a tropical country like the Philippines.

Walking around the city was in itself an enjoyable experience. The wide streets and parks, organized transport system, and peaceful surroundings made every stroll memorable.

Of course, no trip to Japan is complete without the food. Japanese cuisine continues to amaze us not only because of its taste but also because of the care placed in its preparation and presentation. Even simple meals are treated with attention and respect.

Fresh seafood, steaming ramen, sushi, Sapporo beer, and their famous dairy products in Hokkaido made every meal something to look forward to. One realizes that in Japan, dining is not merely eating but it is part of the cultural experience.

But beyond the food, tourist spots, and shopping areas, what I admire most about Japan is its people. They may appear reserved at first, but they are polite, helpful, and considerate. Even in crowded places, there is order. People speak softly. Public transportation is quiet. Everyone is conscious not to disturb others.

Every vacation should leave us rested and inspired. Our recent trip to Sapporo did both. It gave us time to relax while reminding us of the values that can improve our own society — discipline, respect, cleanliness, and concern for others.

Perhaps that is why we keep returning to Japan. It is not simply a place to visit. It is a country that teaches lessons without preaching them.