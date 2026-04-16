USABC backs ASEAN financial cooperation

The push to strengthen Southeast Asia’s financial system gained renewed support as the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) reaffirmed its commitment to regional cooperation during the 13th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, held virtually amid ongoing energy constraints.
In a statement, USABC underscored the importance of sustained public-private collaboration in building a more resilient and integrated financial ecosystem across ASEAN. The group said close coordination between governments, regulators, and the private sector remains essential as economies navigate global uncertainty, including elevated energy costs and shifting financial conditions.
USABC emphasized that digital transformation, sustainable finance, and cross-border financial integration are key priorities for the region. It noted that advancing these areas can help improve access to capital, support business expansion, and enhance the overall competitiveness of ASEAN economies.
The council also highlighted the need for policies that promote innovation while maintaining financial stability. It said regulatory clarity and consistency will be critical in encouraging investments, particularly in emerging sectors such as fintech and green finance.
Despite current challenges, USABC expressed confidence in ASEAN’s long-term growth prospects, citing the region’s strong fundamentals and increasing role in global trade and investment flows. It added that continued dialogue through platforms such as the finance ministers’ meeting will help align policy directions and sustain economic momentum.
The engagement comes as governments across the region work to balance growth with stability, ensuring that financial systems remain responsive to both domestic needs and external pressures.