USABC backs ASEAN financial cooperation

The push to strengthen Southeast Asia’s financial system gained renewed support as the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) reaffirmed its commitment to regional cooperation during the 13th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, held virtually amid ongoing energy constraints.

In a statement, USABC underscored the importance of sustained public-private collaboration in building a more resilient and integrated financial ecosystem across ASEAN. The group said close coordination between governments, regulators, and the private sector remains essential as economies navigate global uncertainty, including elevated energy costs and shifting financial conditions.