UnionBank backs SMEs with year-long Soirée partnership

The events are expected to feature hundreds of local entrepreneurs, giving them a platform to showcase products and expand their market reach.

UnionBank said the initiative reinforces its support for “Negosyantes,” its term for Filipino entrepreneurs, by providing access to financial tools and digital payment solutions.

“Our year-long partnership with Soirée reaffirms our commitment to supporting homegrown businesses,” said Dino Velasco, UnionBank institutional segment marketing head.

Entrepreneurs at the bazaars will be able to use the UB Negosyante app, which features QRPH-enabled payments for easier transaction processing.

UnionBank said its BizStarter account and Business Line credit facility are among the products available to help SMEs scale their operations.

The partnership builds on last year’s events, which drew more than 10,000 shoppers and highlighted growing demand for local brands.