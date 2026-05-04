Summer Capital fuel prices edge higher

Supply remains a concern, with several stations reporting “out of stock” status for various products. D.G. Pelayo stations in Quezon Hill and Irisan, along with the Pure Fuel station in Irisan, reported no fuel available across all categories. En Clean stations also listed gasoline as unavailable at multiple locations.

Petron stations generally held prices steady Monday, with regular diesel at P88.30 per liter and regular gasoline ranging from P88.90 to P89.20.

Kerosene remained at a high of P134.80 at the Bokawkan Road station, though most other Petron branches reported no stock of the fuel.

Caltex and Chevron outlets showed some of the city’s highest rates. Regular diesel at these stations stabilized at P94.26, while premium gasoline saw a minor increase to a range of P96.42 to P96.43 per liter.

Independent and smaller retailers continue to offer the most competitive rates. Flying V and Eco Fill reported regular diesel at P87.26 and P91.50, respectively.