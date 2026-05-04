Baguio fuel prices show slight uptick; some stations report stockouts

The monitoring is as of 7:00 AM on 3 and 4 May 2026. The prices on 4 May compared to 3 May show a mixed bag, where some prices are stabilizing while others see marginal increases.

Several stations are still reporting an "Out of Stock" status for some fuel products. Petron stations in the city, in general, saw a stabilization of prices for all their fuel categories, with diesel regular at P88.30, diesel premium at P91.30, gasoline regular at P88.90–89.20, and gasoline premium at P89.90–91.30 per liter.

Kerosene prices remained high at P134.80 per liter at the Bokawkan Road station, with other stations showing an absence of kerosene stock.

Caltex and Chevron stations across various locations in the city showed a notable increase, particularly in their premium gasoline line. Diesel regular prices stabilized at P94.26, while diesel premium is at P97.26 or P101.62. Gasoline regular prices hovered at P92.53, while gasoline premium experienced a minor jump to P96.42–96.43 per liter. Kerosene was reported at only one station in the Bayanihan area at P112.30 per liter.

En Clean Gas Stations maintained lower prices, with diesel regular at P86.90, but showed an "Out of Stock" for gasoline across all their listed stations. Clean Fuel Gas Stations on Bokawkan Road and Lower Magsaysay kept their diesel regular at P91.00 per liter and gasoline regular at P86.60 per liter.

Shell Gas Stations and Total Gas Stations both saw a mixed price structure. Shell stations at Kayang Extension and Abanao Street reported diesel regular at P94.20 and diesel premium at P100.90 per liter, with gasoline regular at P94.00 and gasoline premium at P98.70 per liter. Total gas stations showed a more consistent P88.30 for diesel regular, with prices for other categories varying slightly across different locations.

JCQ Gas Stations across multiple locations also presented an inconsistent pricing structure, with diesel regular at around P88.00 and varying gasoline prices. Independent Gas Stations such as Flying V and Eco Fill showed competitive rates for diesel regular at P87.26 and P91.50, respectively, and varying rates for gasoline regular from P81.50 to P88.80 per liter.

The BCPO monitoring highlighted notable "Out of Stock" notices for several stations. D.G. Pelayo Gas Stations at Barangays Quezon Hill Proper and Purok 15, Irisan, and the Pure Fuel Gas Station at Purok 1, Irisan reported all fuel types to be "Out of Stock." En Clean Gas Stations in multiple locations listed their gasoline as "N/A," likely indicating a stockout for those products.