Senate ethics panel considers ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy over Bato absence complaint

The proposal was discussed separately from the committee’s action on nine pending ethics complaints, which the panel, chaired by Senator JV Ejercito, had already acted upon.

The committee also dismissed four complaints it considered frivolous or deficient in form and substance, while three others were deferred for further action.

“Those deemed non-compliant will be returned to the complainants, and they will be given the chance to correct and refile,” Ejercito said.

Two remaining cases are still awaiting responses from a government agency to help the panel resolve the matters.

The committee also agreed to keep all proceedings and details involving the complaints confidential.

Ejercito inhibited himself from one of the cases in which he is a respondent, with committee Vice Chair Senator Kiko Pangilinan taking over the proceedings.