Bato urged to forgo pay as ‘no work, no pay’ not in Senate rules

Dela Rosa has recorded 31 absences since the opening of the 20th Congress on 28 July last year, out of 58 regular sessions held until Congress adjourned on 18 March.

The former Philippine National Police chief has not attended sessions since early November, shortly after Ombudsman Boying Remulla said an arrest warrant had been issued against him by the International Criminal Court over his role in the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign.

In February, the ICC named dela Rosa and Senator Bong Go as among former president Rodrigo Duterte’s alleged “co-perpetrators” in a “common plan” to “neutralize” suspected criminals through violent acts, including murder.

Dela Rosa’s prolonged absence has led to the loss of nearly all his committee memberships and prompted an ethics complaint filed in February by civil society group “Wag Kang KuCorrupt.”

The complainants accused him of “gravely abusing” the privilege entrusted to him as an elected official and sought to withhold his salary, including funding for his office, until he returns to work.

However, Ejercito said such sanctions are not covered under current Senate rules, warning that the complaint could be dismissed if acted upon without first amending existing provisions.

Senate leaders and dela Rosa’s allies in the minority bloc earlier said they have received no communication from him, although they noted that his office continues to operate.

Dela Rosa has repeatedly criticized Duterte’s arrest on 11 March at Ninoy Aquino International Airport based on an ICC warrant, citing the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute in 2019.

The ICC, however, has maintained jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed before the country’s withdrawal, noting that its preliminary examination began prior to the exit.