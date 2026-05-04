PNP pushes full rollout of body cameras

“The PNP is in the process of ensuring that all our units are equipped with body-worn cameras to guarantee transparency in all our operations,” Nartatez said.

“Transparency and accountability are integral part of our efforts to build a modern and professional police force that is fully trusted by the very people it vowed to serve and protect,” he added.

The PNP is set to receive P800 million worth of body cameras for deployment under the Unified 911 emergency response system, aimed at enabling real-time documentation of police operations.

Senior police officials were also sent to London to check the status of about 17,000 body-worn cameras procured from a manufacturer.

Nartatez said the devices will serve as safeguards for both civilians and police personnel.

“These body-worn cameras will greatly help in our measures to ensure that our police operations are always conducted in accordance with the law. Hindi lamang ito proteksyon para sa mga sibilyan kundi para na rin sa ating mga kapulisan,” he said.

The cameras will be used in serving search warrants, arrest warrants and other law enforcement activities.

Nartatez added that deployment will follow strict data privacy rules and operational standards to protect the rights of all parties involved.

“The PNP commits to maximizing the utilization of these body cameras, with strict adherence to data privacy and the organization’s standard operating procedures to protect the rights of individuals and police officers,” he said.