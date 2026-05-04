PNP gives P4.1M reward to 21 informants

“Sa simpleng pagbabahagi ng impormasyon, nakatulong kayo sa pag-iwas sa kapahamakan at pagprotekta ng buhay,” Nartatez said, noting the role of civilians in crime prevention.

PNP Director for Intelligence Maj. Gen. Wilson Joseph Lopez said the funds came from the agency’s intelligence allocation, approved by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The rewards were tied to arrests of suspects involved in crimes such as murder, rape, kidnapping, and terrorism financing.

The highest reward of P1 million was given to an informant whose tip led to the arrest of a suspect facing charges for terrorism financing, while another informant received P450,000 for information that led to the arrest of a suspect facing multiple counts of murder and kidnapping for ransom.

Nartatez assured the public that all arrests were carried out in accordance with established police procedures.

A total of 21 suspects were arrested with the help of informants, with rewards ranging from P130,000 to P1 million.