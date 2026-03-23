PDEA rewards tipsters with P7.4M

Rodolfo Teope, a committee member of the “Operation: Private Eye,” an intelligence-driven initiative of PDEA, said it encourages the public to report illegal drug activities and gives rewards that depend on the quality of information and the success of operations.

“Mas malaki ang nahuling amount at mas mataas ang purity ng drugs, mas malaki ang reward,” Teope said. “Ine-encourage namin na mas malaki ang ma-report for the purposes na mas malaki rin ang reward na makuha,” he added.

Dangerous Drugs Board Chairperson Secretary Oscar Valenzuela emphasized the role of citizens in the government’s anti-drug campaign.

“Ito ay nagpapakita ng mahalagang papel ng komunidad sa ating pambansang laban kontra droga. Ipinapakita nito na ang pangmatagalang kapayapaan at kaayusan ay hindi kayang makamit kapag pagpapatupad ng batas lamang — kailangan ito ng sama-samang pagsisikap, pakikipagtulungan, tiwala at aktibong partisipasyon ng mga mamamayan,” Valenzuela said.

The informants' identities were withheld for security reasons and treated with utmost confidentiality.