PDEA rewards tipsters with P7.4M

A total of P7.4 million in cash incentives were distributed to 31 'tipsters' of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Monday. PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez said information from civilian informants led to 33 “high-impact” anti-drug operations, dismantling criminal networks, seizing large volumes of illegal drugs, and arresting high-value targets.
One of them received P1.8 million after providing information that led to a major drug bust in Candelaria, Quezon, which resulted in the seizure of 24.983 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu and the arrest of three suspected drug personalities in October 2025.
Rodolfo Teope, a committee member of the “Operation: Private Eye,” an intelligence-driven initiative of PDEA, said it encourages the public to report illegal drug activities and gives rewards that depend on the quality of information and the success of operations.
“Mas malaki ang nahuling amount at mas mataas ang purity ng drugs, mas malaki ang reward,” Teope said. “Ine-encourage namin na mas malaki ang ma-report for the purposes na mas malaki rin ang reward na makuha,” he added.
Dangerous Drugs Board Chairperson Secretary Oscar Valenzuela emphasized the role of citizens in the government’s anti-drug campaign.
“Ito ay nagpapakita ng mahalagang papel ng komunidad sa ating pambansang laban kontra droga. Ipinapakita nito na ang pangmatagalang kapayapaan at kaayusan ay hindi kayang makamit kapag pagpapatupad ng batas lamang — kailangan ito ng sama-samang pagsisikap, pakikipagtulungan, tiwala at aktibong partisipasyon ng mga mamamayan,” Valenzuela said.
The informants' identities were withheld for security reasons and treated with utmost confidentiality.