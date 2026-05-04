PNP eyes stronger intervention vs minors in street crime

“We treat this matter in a manner that will guide these minors in determining what is right from wrong, not in a manner that treats them as criminals through law enforcement alone,” Nartatez said.

The move follows a viral incident involving minors allegedly harassing passengers along Alabang–Zapote Road in Las Piñas City on 2 May. One of the minors was reportedly carrying an ice pick.

Police responded to the area and located eight minors, who were later turned over to barangay authorities and endorsed to the DSWD for proper intervention.

Authorities said the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding after a jeepney driver refused to take additional passengers. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Nartatez said police commanders have been directed to initiate dialogue with LGUs and the DSWD to prevent similar incidents.

He also emphasized the role of parents in addressing juvenile delinquency.

“Discipline begins at home and when minors cross the line in public, accountability doesn’t end with them—it extends to the guidance that failed to stop it,” he said.