PNP awards 21 informants P4.1M

He cited that the ceremony proves every citizen plays a vital role in protecting lives and upholding public trust.

The monetary rewards were sourced from the agency’s intelligence fund with approval from the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

According to Maj. Gen. Wilson Joseph Lopez, the PNP director for intelligence, the tips led to the capture of criminals involved in heinous offenses across the country.

The largest single reward of P1 million was given to an informant who provided information leading to the arrest of Hanelyn C. Cespedes, who faced charges of terrorism financing.

Another informant received P450,000 for the capture of Jonathan Rejale, a suspect wanted for two counts of murder as well as kidnapping and serious illegal detention for ransom.

Other significant rewards included P160,000 each for tips leading to the arrests of Arnold Abril and Remel De Jesus, who were wanted for multiple counts of rape and murder, respectively.

Informants also received P150,000 each for the capture of Jalal Saidali, Antonio Sencio and Mark Simuel Virtudazo.

The list of captured individuals further included Jemuel and Jovel Almanzor, Gilbert Batchenecha, Rogelio Batara and Glen Landicho, with rewards ranging from P140,000 to P145,000.

Additional payments were made for information on Jayson Rapanan, Benjamin Palsimon, Jimmy Abuan, Ruel Bumanlag, Gerald Cabunos, Alberto Cupulioso, Mark Joseph Sagun, Jowel Danduan and Joseph Galvan.

Nartatez assured the public that all arrests were conducted according to lawful police operational procedures. He encouraged the public to continue their cooperation with the police to ensure that more fugitives are brought to justice.