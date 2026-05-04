Pistons make Magic disappear

In Cleveland, the Cavaliers weathered a hot start from Toronto to beat the Raptors 114-102 and secure a 4-3 win in a series in which the home team won every game.

The Pistons, who locked up the top seed in the East with the third-best record in the league, notched their first playoff series victory since 2008.

“It’s great,” Cunningham said after the Pistons became the 15th team to climb out of a 3-1 hole — one day after the Philadelphia 76ers accomplished the feat against Boston.

“We had a great regular season, we built a lot of momentum going into these playoffs,” Cunningham said. “To lose in the first round would have really stung.”

“To come back from 3-1, odds against us, and to come back and win it at home — it feels good.”

Detroit had already fended off elimination with victories in games five and six against the Magic erasing a 24-point — deficit on Friday to force Sunday’s decider.

It’s the second time the Pistons have rallied from 3-1 down to top the Magic, having accomplished the feat in the first round in 2003.

“They really pushed us to the limit,” Cunningham said. “We’ve grown a lot because of this series, because of that team.”

Paolo Banchero scored 38 points with nine rebounds and six assists for Orlando but got precious little scoring support.

Banchero scored the Magic’s first 11 points and Orlando emerged from a tight first quarter with a two-point lead.