Philippines proptech firm Inventi enters North America market

The expansion comes as global demand rises for digital and AI-enabled property management platforms, with Philippine tech firms increasingly exporting enterprise-grade solutions.

Inventi’s platform currently supports more than 400 buildings and over 12.8 million square meters of managed space in the Philippines, offering services such as facility management, work order systems, visitor management and building administration.

Property Copilot specializes in leasing, tenant screening and digital payment solutions, which will complement Inventi’s platform to provide a more integrated system for property managers.

“This expansion shows that technology developed in the Philippines can compete on a global stage,” said Inventi president and CEO Francis Henares.

Property Copilot CEO Wilberto Tong said the partnership strengthens both companies’ offerings, combining operational expertise with financial technology solutions.

The companies also plan to expand further into Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia, as part of a broader Asia-Pacific growth strategy.