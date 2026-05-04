Padilla wants SHS abolished

The proposal seeks to amend Republic Act 10533, or the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013, simplifying basic education into Kindergarten, six years of elementary school, and four years of secondary education.

Padilla said that while the K to 12 program was designed to improve the quality of education and make its graduates globally competitive, it has become a financial burden for many families.

“We cannot deny that many Filipino families are struggling to afford the extra two years of schooling. Poverty should not be an obstacle for our youth to graduate,” he said in Filipino.

He also pointed to concerns over rising dropout rates, which he attributed partly to the additional years required under the current system.

“If the result of the system is that more youth are forced to drop out, we need to think about whether this is really the right direction,” he said.

Padilla argued that the SHS curriculum has fallen short in preparing students for college or employment.

“The purpose of education is to prepare the youth for real life. If the current system is not enough, it is our duty to fix it,” he said. “We need an education system that is appropriate — effective, humane, and affordable — to the real situation of our countrymen.”

His proposal comes amid ongoing discussions on the effectiveness of the SHS. Earlier, the Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP) said senior high school graduates were still not fully job-ready for the BPO industry.

CCAP president Haidee Enriquez said the curriculum needs updating to include stronger industry immersion and skills aligned with modern workforce demands, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence.

Restore Phl History subject

Padilla is also pushing Senate Bill No. 605, which seeks to restore Philippine History as a separate core subject in high school.

He said the subject is essential to strengthening the national identity and instilling patriotism in the youth.

Currently, Philippine History is integrated into the Social Studies curriculum.

“We cannot rely on fragmented discussions about our country’s history. It must be taught fully, clearly, and in depth so the youth can understand who they are as Filipinos,” he said.

The bill proposes covering pre-colonial to modern history, emphasizing local culture, Bangsamoro and indigenous peoples’ history and encouraging critical thinking.

“If we do not know our origins, how can we defend our future?” Padilla said.