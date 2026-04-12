EPD seizes P464K in smuggled cigarettes in Marikina, San Juan

At about 1:50 p.m. in Marikina Heights, authorities discovered a large volume of smuggled cigarettes in a store along Gen. Ordoñez Street, consisting of various unregistered and untaxed brands amounting to P412,000.

In total, cigarette products worth P441,300 were recovered in Marikina. These were found to have no BIR tax stamps and lacked the required graphic health warnings. Tobacco industry representatives confirmed that the items were smuggled and illegally distributed.

In San Juan City, a parallel operation was conducted by the San Juan City Police Station, District Intelligence Division, and Sub-Station 5, in coordination with the Philippine Tobacco Institute, at around 12:30 p.m. in Barangay Salapan. Authorities confiscated 196 packs of smuggled cigarettes — including “Homer (Red)” and “Xplore (White)” — valued at P23,520 from a sari-sari store.

The seized items were also found to be non-compliant with existing laws, lacking BIR excise tax stamps and graphic health warnings, in violation of the National Internal Revenue Code, Republic Act 10643 or the Graphic Health Warnings Act, and Republic Act 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

All recovered items were brought to their respective police stations for inventory and documentation and will be turned over to the BIR for further legal action.