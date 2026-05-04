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NPD ‘warrant day’ sweep nets top fugitives

Both fugitives remain in police custody pending the return of their warrants to the respective issuing courts.
NPD ‘warrant day’ sweep nets top fugitives
PHOTO courtesy of NPD
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The Northern Police District (NPD) announced the arrest of two high-profile fugitives and an armed suspect during separate operations across the district Monday.

The arrests were part of a “Warrant Day” operation conducted by various police units.

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In Navotas City, the Warrant and Subpoena Section apprehended a 52-year-old man who is tagged as the 10th most wanted person at the district level and the fifth most wanted at the station level.

The suspect, a resident of Barangay NBBS Kaunlaran, was arrested for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. He was taken into custody on a warrant issued by RTC Branch 286 for the service of his sentence.

Over at Valenzuela City, police served an arrest warrant for attempted murder to a 48-year-old man from Marilao, Bulacan. The suspect was already in police custody when the warrant from RTC Branch 75 was formally served. The court set a recommended bail of P8,000.

Both fugitives remain in police custody pending the return of their warrants to the respective issuing courts.

In a separate incident during the early hours of 4 May, Caloocan City police arrested a 36-year-old man for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Operatives from Sub-station 5 responded to a 911 emergency hotline report of an armed individual in Barangay 136.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man matching the caller’s description with a handgun tucked into his waistband. The suspect attempted to flee but was captured following a brief foot chase.

Police confiscated a .45-caliber pistol and four rounds of live ammunition. The suspect, a resident of Malabon City, could not produce legal documents for the weapon and faces charges for violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

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