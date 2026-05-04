NPD ‘warrant day’ sweep nets top fugitives

In Navotas City, the Warrant and Subpoena Section apprehended a 52-year-old man who is tagged as the 10th most wanted person at the district level and the fifth most wanted at the station level.

The suspect, a resident of Barangay NBBS Kaunlaran, was arrested for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. He was taken into custody on a warrant issued by RTC Branch 286 for the service of his sentence.

Over at Valenzuela City, police served an arrest warrant for attempted murder to a 48-year-old man from Marilao, Bulacan. The suspect was already in police custody when the warrant from RTC Branch 75 was formally served. The court set a recommended bail of P8,000.

Both fugitives remain in police custody pending the return of their warrants to the respective issuing courts.

In a separate incident during the early hours of 4 May, Caloocan City police arrested a 36-year-old man for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Operatives from Sub-station 5 responded to a 911 emergency hotline report of an armed individual in Barangay 136.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man matching the caller’s description with a handgun tucked into his waistband. The suspect attempted to flee but was captured following a brief foot chase.

Police confiscated a .45-caliber pistol and four rounds of live ammunition. The suspect, a resident of Malabon City, could not produce legal documents for the weapon and faces charges for violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.