New body camera rollout aims stronger police accountability

“The PNP is in the process of ensuring that all our units are equipped with body-worn cameras to guarantee transparency in all our operations,” Nartatez said.

The agency is set to receive P800 million worth of body-worn cameras for deployment under the Unified 911 emergency response system. The equipment is designed to provide real-time documentation of police responses nationwide.

High-ranking police officials recently traveled to London to inspect approximately 17,000 cameras being procured from a manufacturer there. Nartatez said the devices serve as safeguards for both the public and law enforcement personnel during the service of search and arrest warrants.

“These body-worn cameras will greatly help in our measures to ensure that our police operations are always conducted in accordance with the law,” Nartatez said, adding that the tools protect both civilians and the police.

The PNP chief stressed that the deployment will follow strict operational standards and data privacy rules to protect the rights of all individuals involved. The procurement is part of the PNP’s ongoing modernization efforts aimed at professionalizing the police service.