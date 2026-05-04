NAPOLCOM sacks cop over rape case; co-accused cleared

NAPOLCOM said substantial evidence, including eyewitness accounts, medico-legal findings, CCTV footage, and the complainant’s testimony, established that Mendoza committed acts of sexual violence against a victim who was unconscious and incapable of giving consent, in violation of Republic Act No. 8353 or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997.

The incident occurred in January after the victim lost consciousness during a night out in Quezon City.

According to the complaint, the victim had agreed to meet Mendoza to discuss a personal matter. They visited several establishments along Tomas Morato Avenue with companions, including another police officer, a barangay official, and another woman.

The victim said she lost consciousness after drinking a beverage she suspected had been laced with a substance. She later woke up in a motel while being sexually assaulted. The assault stopped when she regained consciousness.

The commission said Mendoza’s actions showed “intentional wrongdoing, flagrant disregard of the law, and moral corruption,” warranting dismissal from the service.

Meanwhile, Patrolman Jehan A. Mendoza, who was also named in the complaint, was exonerated after the commission found no substantial evidence linking him to the crime.

“The police are meant to protect rights, not violate them. Every abuse committed by a few erodes the integrity of the entire institution,” NAPOLCOM Commissioner Ralph Calinisan said.

He added that there is no place in the police service for such acts and stressed that accountability will be enforced.

NAPOLCOM reiterated that public office is a public trust and that police officers are held to the highest standards of integrity and respect for human rights.

The commission earlier ordered the dismissal of another officer, Police Senior Master Sergeant John L. Mollenido, over a separate case involving the deaths of his wife and minor son.