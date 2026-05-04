Mayon logs 181 rockfalls, PHIVOLCS warns of ongoing hazards

The resident volcanologist confirmed that the recorded rockfalls did not reach nearby communities in Albay.

“These were short-distance events, mainly occurring on the upper to mid-slopes of Mayon,” she said when asked if the rockfalls affected residential areas.

In PHIVOLCS’ latest 24-hour bulletin (12:00 a.m. of 3 May, Sunday, to 12:00 a.m. of 4 May, Monday), the volcano recorded five volcanic earthquakes, including four volcanic tremors lasting one to three minutes.

Seismic monitoring at Mayon also logged 411 rockfall events and four pyroclastic density current signals.

PHIVOLCS, however, continues to warn the public of possible hazards from Mayon.

These include potential rockfalls, the ejection of lava fragments, lava flows, ash emissions, moderate eruptions, and lahar flows during heavy rainfall.