MAJOR MOVE: Marcial joining Premier Boxing Champions

To do just that, Marcial will fight for the eighth time as a pro on 20 June against an opponent yet to be named.

Armed with a 7-0-0 win-loss-draw record with four knockouts, the Zamboanga-born southpaw hasn’t fought since pulling off a hard-earned win over Venezuelan Eddy Colmenares during the country’s golden anniversary celebration of the Thrilla in Manila last October.

His last ring appearance took place during the 2025 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok where he won his fifth straight gold medal and the one and only Philippine gold in the sport.

While Marcial would still be guided by Sean Gibbons of VIVA Promotions, he will join the roster of fighters of Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) as a way to expedite his rise in the rankings.

He is currently ranked No. 20 in the middleweight class by the World Boxing Council.

“Even though I would be joining PBC, I would still be guided by Sean Gibbons,” said the hard-hitting fighter.

By next year, Marcial plans to contend for a world crown, which is why his pro career will be prioritized this year.

He turned pro in December 2020 in Los Angeles but still fought for flag and country the last six years, seeing action in the SEA Games, 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, and even during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He might end up suiting up for the Philippines once again when Japan hosts the Asian Games this September if a high-profile pro bout can’t be made.

But Marcial swears that his focus is the pros as he is aching to win a world championship in 2027.