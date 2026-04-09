Olympian Marcial chases hoops dream

Olympic boxer Eumir Marcial is set to become the latest boxer to cross over to professional basketball as he is set to suit up for the Basilan Steel in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) that is set to open its eighth season Friday at the Caloocan Sports Complex and Alonte Sports Arena.
In an announcement on Thursday, the five-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist confirmed his inclusion in the Steel roster, officially making him as the second high-profile boxer to play professional basketball since MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao served as playing coach of KIA in the Philippine Basketball Association 12 years ago.
A proud Zamboanga native, Marcial stressed that his friendship with B-Steel Sports chief executive officer and Lamitan City Vice Mayor Hegem “Gem” Furigay as the main reason why he agreed to make his MPBL debut.
“First, the CEO, Gem Furigay, and I are brothers in the same fraternity. He’s been supporting me, especially during the time that I was at the lowest point in my career,” said the 31-year-old veteran of the Tokyo and Paris Olympics in a social media post.
“Second, life is too short. I want to take this opportunity while I can. Playing in the MPBL is one of the dreams of every basketball athlete.”
“Lastly, all of you know that I’m a Zamboangueño, hence, I am extending my support in promoting sports in the Province of Basilan.”
Actually, Marcial is no longer new to basketball as he also suited up for the Zamboanga Valientes in the Fiesta Pilar Philippine Championship Vismin in October 2023.
There, he registered solid numbers of 11 points and four rebounds to help the Valientes defeat the Sibugay Knights.
Still, the MPBL is a different — much competitive — ballgame, something that Marcial wants to conquer before resuming his boxing career in which he is eyeing a gold medal in the 20th Asian Games as well as his eighth professional victory after beating Eddy Colmenares of Venezuela via majority decision to clinch the World Boxing Council International middleweight title last October.
“When it comes to sports, there’s no limit, this is just the beginning of developing grassroots programs,” said Marcial, who will play with veterans JV Casio, Jervy Cruz, John Wilson and Gab Cometa.