Olympian Marcial chases hoops dream

A proud Zamboanga native, Marcial stressed that his friendship with B-Steel Sports chief executive officer and Lamitan City Vice Mayor Hegem “Gem” Furigay as the main reason why he agreed to make his MPBL debut.

“First, the CEO, Gem Furigay, and I are brothers in the same fraternity. He’s been supporting me, especially during the time that I was at the lowest point in my career,” said the 31-year-old veteran of the Tokyo and Paris Olympics in a social media post.

“Second, life is too short. I want to take this opportunity while I can. Playing in the MPBL is one of the dreams of every basketball athlete.”

“Lastly, all of you know that I’m a Zamboangueño, hence, I am extending my support in promoting sports in the Province of Basilan.”

Actually, Marcial is no longer new to basketball as he also suited up for the Zamboanga Valientes in the Fiesta Pilar Philippine Championship Vismin in October 2023.