Madriaga lied under oath, says VP camp

Atty. Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr. said their filings established that Madriaga’s allegations were “impossible,” backed by the Vice President’s sworn statements, seven corroborating witnesses, and documentary records.

“The counter-affidavit did not answer the evidence we laid out proving that what he said was not true,” Panelo said.

Central to their argument is the claim that Madriaga falsely portrayed himself as part of Duterte’s inner circle. Panelo said certifications from multiple government agencies showed Madriaga was never employed by the Office of the Vice President, the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group, the Presidential Security Group, the Department of Education, or any related office.

The lawyers also disputed Madriaga’s claim that he helped organize pro-Duterte groups such as ISIP Pilipinas and VP-SVG, and that he handled confidential funds on Duterte’s behalf.

Panelo also questioned Madriaga’s supposed proof of access, including a screenshot of an online political meeting attended by Duterte and other officials. He said the meeting had around 92 participants from various groups and did not indicate that Madriaga played a special role.

The lawyers also challenged Madriaga’s claims of cash deliveries and questionable bank transactions, saying that these have been contradicted by public records, business owners, and official certifications.

Madriaga had earlier alleged that funds from illegal sources, including drug syndicates and Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, were used to support Duterte’s political campaign —claims that were later cited in the impeachment complaints against her.