Duterte camp files reply in perjury case vs Madriaga

The reply-affidavit was filed in response to Madriaga’s counter-affidavit submitted on 14 April.

Duterte’s counsel Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr. said Madriaga’s counter-affidavit failed to address the evidence laid out in the complaint.

Panelo said the team had established that Madriaga’s claims were “impossible,” citing Duterte’s sworn testimony, seven corroborating witnesses and documentary records.

He also denied claims that Madriaga worked for Duterte or helped form pro-Duterte groups such as ISIP Pilipinas and “VP-SVG,” as well as allegations that he handled confidential funds.

Madriaga earlier claimed that drug dealers and Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators funded the “Inday Sara Duterte Is My President” campaign and related groups—allegations cited in impeachment complaints against the vice president.

Duterte has denied the accusations.

On 4 March, she filed a perjury complaint, calling Madriaga’s allegations fabricated and misleading.

Panelo said Madriaga’s own submissions, including a screenshot of a virtual meeting involving Duterte, Senator Jinggoy Estrada and former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, did not prove his claims.

He noted the meeting had about 92 participants and was not organized by Madriaga.

Panelo also questioned claims of cash deliveries and bank transactions, saying these had been contradicted by public records and certifications.

The camp said it secured documents showing Madriaga was never employed by the Office of the Vice President, the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group, the Presidential Security Group, the Department of Education or other government agencies.

Panelo said the legal team is considering filing another perjury complaint, citing both legal and strategic implications ahead of a possible impeachment trial.