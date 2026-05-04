LTFRB probes bloated ride-hailing subsidy list

The issue arose during the verification of fuel subsidy beneficiaries, when LTFRB personnel and other government officials found that the number of listed beneficiaries under Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) was unusually high.

A show-cause order was issued directing the companies to explain in a notarized statement why their authority should not be suspended or revoked.

Among the cited violations were onboarding unauthorized vehicles as TNVS units and failure to maintain original units, some of which have transferred to other platforms or ceased operations.

The companies were also directed to submit their list of drivers previously provided to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, including plate numbers of vehicles in operation.

A hearing is set on 14 May, with representatives of the concerned companies expected to attend.

The LTFRB said it will expedite the investigation and impose appropriate sanctions on those found liable.