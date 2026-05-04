LTFRB probes bloated ride-hailing subsidy list

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Monday summoned at least 21 transport network companies as it investigates discrepancies in the list of fuel subsidy beneficiaries in the ride-hailing sector.
“We want to ferret out the truth in relation to this incident. Is there a deliberate attempt to increase the number of beneficiaries, or is this a case of negligence and incompetence in complying with the LTFRB order?” Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said.
The issue arose during the verification of fuel subsidy beneficiaries, when LTFRB personnel and other government officials found that the number of listed beneficiaries under Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) was unusually high.
A show-cause order was issued directing the companies to explain in a notarized statement why their authority should not be suspended or revoked.
Among the cited violations were onboarding unauthorized vehicles as TNVS units and failure to maintain original units, some of which have transferred to other platforms or ceased operations.
The companies were also directed to submit their list of drivers previously provided to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, including plate numbers of vehicles in operation.
A hearing is set on 14 May, with representatives of the concerned companies expected to attend.
The LTFRB said it will expedite the investigation and impose appropriate sanctions on those found liable.