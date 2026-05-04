Lawyers warn media on AMLC report disclosures

“Kaya nga po sinasabi ng batas, hindi pwede ilantad, pag ‘di pwedeng ilantad, mas hindi pwedeng ipakita ng media yung mga alleged bank transaction reports dahil mismo sa batas po pinagbabawalan ang media na i-quote, pakita yung mga transactions na yun,” he said.

Danao, however, clarified that Carpio has no intention of filing cases against the media, acknowledging that journalists are performing their duty in reporting on ongoing proceedings.

Atty. Neil Abayon said the statement was not meant to threaten the media but to remind the public of existing legal provisions.

“We are simply just showing this and sharing to everyone. You have to remember, hindi po kami yung author ng batas na yan, yung Congress po yung gumawa niyan,” Abayon said.

“We are just reminding everyone na may ganyang provision because of what’s happening now it might not just be the banking sector that will face problems, maybe even the media sector,” he added.

Under the AMLA, breaches of confidentiality may subject violators, including members of the media and responsible personnel, to imprisonment or fines.