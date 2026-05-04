Imee claims threats vs lawmakers over impeachment vote

Marcos said the alleged “OMB” threat extends beyond the House of Representatives to include senators.

“May balitang ganyan. Pati dito sa itaas,” she said, referring to the Senate.

She did not identify the source of the alleged threats.

Marcos said lawmakers are awaiting the required 106 votes needed to elevate the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, expressing confidence that the case would proceed.

“Well inaabangan na namin at palagay ko 106 votes madaling makuha… Wala nang duda na aakyat talaga,” she said.

In a separate post, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque hinted at possible hesitation among supporters of the impeachment.

“Nag-aatrasan na ang mga thieves sa impeachment complaint. Galing ng pang-amoy nila,” Roque said.

Batangas Rep. Leandro Leviste said he has not received any threats, adding he would expose them if he did.

“Baka ako ang huling kakausapin kasi ibubulgar ko pa sila sa media,” he said.

On Monday, the House Committee on Justice unanimously approved the committee report containing the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte, clearing the way for a plenary vote.

Senate ready

Meanwhile, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said the Senate is prepared for any outcome once the Articles of Impeachment are transmitted.

“We have been doing our best to be ready for whatever decision or consequences arise. Whether they vote early, vote later, reject it, or approve it, the Senate will do its job,” he said.

Sotto also clarified that the impeachment trial would not begin immediately upon transmittal.

“You cannot forthwith the day it is transmitted. Forthwith, I plan to convene the impeachment. Convene only… the trial proper will take some time because of the many preparations,” he explained.