Ice pick, cellphone and uneasy questions

Police traced it to Barangay Almanza Uno in Las Piñas City. Eight minors were picked up and turned over to barangay officials, then referred to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

No injuries and no damages were reported, and no complaints were filed. Police said it began with a misunderstanding after a jeepney driver refused passengers.

But the video suggests something else — confidence, not confusion. Inside police stations, the focus has shifted. Less about arrest, more about what happens before it repeats.

“We treat this matter in a manner that will guide these minors in determining what is right from wrong, not in a manner that treats them as criminals,” PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.

Protection-centric

He said he has ordered commanders to coordinate with local officials and involve parents. “Discipline begins at home,” he added.

For commuters, the concern is simpler: safety in traffic, in broad daylight. A few seconds of uncertainty that could turn.

Philippine law leans toward protection. Under Republic Act 9344, children 15 and below are exempt from criminal liability. Those 15 to 18 may also avoid charges if they acted without discernment.

The system favors counseling, community programs, and rehabilitation over detention. But with limited facilities and uneven follow-through, many return to the same streets, feeding the perception that consequences are light or avoidable.

The question hanging in traffic: Was that an exception, or the rule catching up?