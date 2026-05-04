Criminals in training?

Petty theft, group intimidation, rumbles and knife-point harassment abound, many involving teenagers who seem increasingly unafraid of the consequences. Not hardened criminals; not yet, at least.

The gap between data and lived experience is where the real story sits.

Start with the structure of Republic Act 9344, the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006. The law was never designed to punish. It was built on restorative justice — diversion, counseling, and reintegration. Under it, children 15 and below are exempt from criminal liability.

Those older can still avoid charges under certain conditions. In theory, this aligns with global best practices and the United Nations’ framework on child protection.

In practice, it changes how crime is counted. Diversion means cases are often settled at the barangay level or within social services — many never enter formal police or court statistics. The fewer cases you file, the cleaner your numbers look. That blurs the line between reduced crime and reduced crime reporting.

The Philippines also lacks a unified tracking system for children in conflict with the law. Data sits in silos — police, local governments, social welfare offices — without consistent integration.

Recidivism is poorly tracked. A child who cycles through multiple interventions can appear, statistically, as multiple first-time cases, or not at all.

Even in more developed systems, measurement is messy. The US Department of Justice has long acknowledged that recidivism rates for juvenile offenders can reach 50 to 70 percent within a few years, despite a more punitive framework. Tougher laws did not eliminate repeat offending; they simply made it more visible.

Germany offers a different comparison — a similar welfare-oriented approach combined with strict, standardized intervention programs, mandatory supervision, long-term social services and consistent national data tracking. The result is lower youth incarceration and relatively lower recidivism. The key difference is not the philosophy. It is the capacity to enforce it consistently.

That is where the Philippine system strains.

Local governments are mandated to run diversion programs and establish facilities like Bahay Pag-Asa, but compliance is uneven. Rehabilitation, when it exists, can be short-term and under-resourced. Reintegration often means returning a child to the same environment that produced the behavior.

Which brings us back to the boys in the video. If no complaint is filed and the incident is resolved through counseling, it may never exist in the official count. Yet for the commuters who experienced it, it was real enough.

Multiply that across communities, and you begin to see how a country can report an 84-percent drop in juvenile cases while public anxiety remains unchanged — or even heightened.

None of this proves the numbers are wrong. It suggests they are incomplete.

The more uncomfortable question is not whether children should be treated as criminals; it is whether the system built to keep them from being labeled as such is robust enough to change their behavior in the long term.

Right now, the answer depends too much on where you sit — in a dataset, or in traffic watching a boy test your door handle in broad daylight to get at your bag and other valuables in the front seat.