Gov’t steps up aid as Mayon spews ash

“I received reports last night from the teams we sent there, including DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon and the DSWD,” he said in an interview at the opening of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (Calax) Subsection 3 in General Trias, Cavite.

He said road clearing remained a priority around Mayon.

“Right now, the roads need to be cleared because of the ashfall. The DoH is also there and they have distributed masks for protection against the ash and fumes,” Marcos said.

The President said he had also spoken with Albay officials, who confirmed that national government assistance was in place.

“I also spoke with the governor and he said that all of Albay’s needs have so far been supported. Unfortunately, we are used to Mayon, but we are working to minimize the effects of the ashfall in populated areas, that is our concern,” he said.

Marcos said the government’s main focus is the public health and safety.

“The first concern is health. We were able to bring people out of the danger zones and provide them with medical assistance,” he said.

“We are now working to reopen all the roads so those who need to enter can go in, and those who need to leave can get out,” he added.

“If it doesn’t erupt again, we can reopen the roads and restore access in and out of the area,” he said.

Situation in Albay

More than 6,000 households were affected by the ashfall, according to Albay Governor Noel Rosal. The hardest-hit areas included Guinobatan and Camalig, where the ashes were one to three inches in some locations.

“Yesterday, DPWH Secretary Dizon came to Albay and checked on our clearing operations and flushing efforts,” Rosal said in a television interview.

The provincial government continues with its clearing operations while assessing the damage to crops and livestock.

Alert Level 3

Mayon remains under Alert Level 3, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

In its latest 12-hour monitoring report, the Mayon Volcano Observatory recorded 181 rockfall events, seven volcanic earthquakes, and two tremors.

“These were short-distance events, mainly on the upper to mid-slopes of Mayon,” said MVO Officer-in-Charge Doreen Abilende, confirming no impact on nearby communities.

Phivolcs’ 24-hour bulletin also logged five volcanic earthquakes, including four tremors lasting one to three minutes, along with 411 rockfall events and four pyroclastic density current signals.

Authorities continued to warn of possible hazards, including rockfalls, lava fragments, ash emissions, moderate eruptions and lahar flows during heavy rains.