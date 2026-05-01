Solons decry VAT cut, wage hike in Labor Day protests

Leviste and hundreds of residents from Batangas City took over Liwasang Bonifacio in Lawton, heeding their call for tax cuts to combat the rising cost of products brought by the fuel crisis.

As part of his Labor Day message that was posted on his Facebook page, the solon took another jab at Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, whom he claimed was the person that hindered the passage of several bills in congress.

“Naipasa na sana ng Kongreso ang karagdagang minimum wage noong huling araw ng 19th Congress, pero sinabihan umano ni Finance Secretary Ralph Recto ang Senado na huwag itong ipasa,” he explained.

(The bill that proposed to increase the minimum wage was supposed to be passed on the last day of the 19th Congress, but Finance Secretary Ralph Recto allegedly told the Senate to not let it pass)

Aside from the proposed wage hike, Leviste also stated that Recto blocked proposals for the removal of provincial wage rates and the reduction of VAT from 12 percent to 10 percent.

He further expressed that despite the Finance Secretary being from Batangas, residents were calling for the removal of Recto from his position.

Meanwhile, the Makabayan bloc and supporters of their partylists marched along the roads of España Boulevard to protest similar demands.

Gabriel Women’s Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago expressed that the government was ignoring proposals to increase the minimum wage of workers around the country.

“Patuloy nilang ipinapasa sa mamamayan ang pabigat na buwis tulad ng VAT, habang tumatangging kumilos para pababain ang presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin,” she said.

(They are continuing to pass the burden onto the public through VAT, all the while refusing to act on lowering the prices of basic goods)

In addition, Elago stressed that they were pushing for the passage of House Bill 4774 which seeks to remove the VAT and excise taxes on oil and basic services to immediately reduce market prices that add burden to workers and members of the public transportation sector.

She urged the public to participate in the ongoing protests, noting the need to fight against oppressive practices that lead to continued struggle for the sector.

“Ngayong Araw ng Paggawa, nananawagan kami sa mamamayan na magkaisa at igiit ang ating mga karapatan. Hindi natin dapat tanggapin na lang ang mumo na sahod at walang habas na pagtaas ng presyo. Sama-sama nating ipanalo ang laban ng mga manggagawa at buong sambayanan,” she said.

(This Labor Day, we are calling on the public to unite and fight for their rights. We should not accept the miniscule pay and the inconsiderate increase of prices. Let us jointly fight for the rights of laborers and the entire community)