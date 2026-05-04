From Santino to Shepherd: Zaijian Jaranilla takes on story of faith and sacrifice

Directed by Rommel Galapia Ruiz and presented in partnership with the Gallardo family and the Claretian Missionaries, the film marks a defining evolution in the young actor’s career. It moves beyond fiction into a deeply human story—one shaped by service, faith, and ultimate sacrifice.

The choice to cast Jaranilla was not incidental. For the filmmakers, it was rooted in both instinct and meaning.

“His calm demeanor and humility reflect Fr. Rhoel’s character, which was defined by compassion, faith, and an unflinching devotion to peace in the face of tragedy,” shared Ruiz.

Beyond his acting credentials, the production team saw something intangible in Jaranilla—an emotional and spiritual resonance that echoed the essence of the missionary he portrays. They described him as possessing the “same calm power, gentleness, and spiritual depth that made his part in ‘May Bukas Pa’ so memorable.”

The decision was later affirmed by both the Claretian Missionaries and the Gallardo family, reinforcing the film’s commitment to authenticity and reverence for its subject.

Rather than centering on tragedy, the documentary traces the quiet formation of a life dedicated to mission. It follows Fr. Rhoel’s journey from his early years to his work in Basilan, illuminating the experiences that shaped his calling. Through interviews with fellow missionaries, loved ones, survivors of the kidnapping incident, and members of the Christian community in Tumahunong, Sumisip, the film builds a portrait that is both intimate and expansive.

Ruiz emphasized that the production process itself became a journey of reflection.

“Filming in Basilan allowed the team to witness Fr. Rhoel’s community and reflect on Mindanao’s shifting peace landscape, from early 2000s volatility to current progress.”

By grounding the narrative in lived experiences and collective memory, Seeds of Peace reframes the story of martyrdom—not as an end, but as a culmination of a life rooted in compassion and service.

The film made its premiere on May 3 at Gateway Cineplex , drawing audiences into a story that resonates far beyond the screen. For Jaranilla, the role signals more than artistic growth—it is a return to the spiritual themes that once defined his early career, now explored with greater depth and maturity.

In stepping into the life of Fr. Rhoel D. Gallardo, Jaranilla carries forward a legacy of faith—not as a symbol, but as a lived truth shaped by courage, humility, and an enduring call for peace.