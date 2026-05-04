Five suspects held in Malasiqui shooting; raps filed

Police investigation showed the incident stemmed from a confrontation reportedly triggered by a complaint over a motorcycle’s loud muffler. The argument escalated and resulted in the shooting.

Personnel of the Malasiqui Municipal Police Station conducted follow-up operations that led to the arrest of two suspects. Three others later surrendered. All five are residents of Malasiqui.

Charges for attempted murder and frustrated murder have been filed before the Regional Trial Court in San Carlos City, Pangasinan. Bail was recommended at P120,000 for each count of attempted murder and P72,000 for each count of frustrated murder.

A separate trespassing case has also been filed before the Municipal Trial Court in Malasiqui, with recommended bail set at P3,000 each.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.