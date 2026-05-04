FB throwback war

The photo drop was no accident. It landed squarely in the middle of an escalating war of words between the two, one that has since become must-watch content for the nation’s netizens and their constituents.

The legislator fired back within minutes, posting his own set of throwback photos on his official Facebook page — former allies, happier times, pointed message.

“It’s funny how they’re using Facebook as their arena for taking potshots at each other. Like children. Well, one of them actually is still young. But for someone from the Palace to start it, that doesn’t look good,” a journalist told Nosy Tarsee.

“Despite the country’s many problems, they’re settling their scores this way because of their personal interests. They don’t look like public servants at all,” another source added.