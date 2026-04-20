Sotto denies caucus as VP trial looms

Sotto was labeled a “critic” of the VP by former presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo, who tagged him among four senators most likely to vote in favor of her conviction if she faces trial in the Senate.

The Senate chief refuted the allegations and vowed to remain impartial pending the formal submission of evidence by the House prosecutors to the Senate impeachment court.

Senator Win Gatchalian confirmed that they had an informal briefing with other majority members but denied that the discussion primarily centered on impeachment preparations.

“We just discussed the possibilities that could happen. That includes impeachment, discussion of the Blue Ribbon committee report, LEDAC bills, and other bills,” he said in a radio interview.

Sotto disclosed that he is currently undergoing a crash program on the Rules of Court to align with Senate rules “in case of any eventuality,” referring to the possible transmission of the Articles of Impeachment from the House to the Senate.

While House lawmakers initiate the impeachment, it will be the senators who will weigh the evidence and decide whether or not the VP is guilty of the impeachable offenses she allegedly committed, such as betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption and bribery.

The charges are primarily related to the alleged questionable use of P650 million in confidential funds under the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education during Duterte’s stint as its secretary from mid-2022 to June 2024.

Of the amount, P73.3 million was flagged by state auditors, and a notice of disallowance has already been issued for the return of the funds.

The P73.3 million in disallowed expenses forms part of the P125 million in secret funds that the Office of the Vice President spent in 11 days in December 2022, though the VP’s accuser and alleged former aide, Ramil Madriaga, claimed it was disbursed in less than 24 hours.

Speculation about another possible ouster of Sotto has resurfaced amid the alleged behind-the-scenes impeachment preparations.

Senator Ping Lacson, a close ally of Sotto, who was also among the four senators allegedly likely to hand down a biased decision to convict the VP, as claimed by Panelo, strongly rejected speculation of an imminent threat against the Senate leader.

He said over the weekend that the majority’s backing for Sotto remains intact, a view echoed by Gatchalian.

Gatchalian said he is personally satisfied with Sotto’s leadership and sees no problem with how he has managed the Senate’s legislative work.