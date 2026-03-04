Ortega: House must weigh facts in Duterte impeachment case

The House of Representatives must determine, based solely on evidence, whether the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte should move forward to a Senate trial, Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega V of La Union said Wednesday.

Speaking during the House Justice Committee’s deliberation on the fourth impeachment complaint, Ortega emphasized that the chamber’s role is to assess the evidence and decide whether the case merits elevation to the Senate.

“This is not about declaring anyone guilty today. Our duty is straightforward: examine the facts and determine whether there is enough basis to move this to the Senate,” Ortega said.

“If the evidence supports it, we elevate it. If it does not, we dismiss it. We owe the Filipino people a process that is fair, steady, and faithful to our mandate,” he added.

Ortega said he endorsed the fourth impeachment complaint out of respect for the Constitution and the responsibility of the House to uphold accountability.

The verified complaint accuses Duterte of culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, bribery, and other high crimes.

Lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera filed the complaint, which was endorsed by Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido “Benny” Abante Jr. The complaint cites several allegations raised during congressional inquiries.

Among the issues raised are the alleged misuse of confidential funds, the supposed bribery of Department of Education officials during Duterte’s tenure as education secretary, and her alleged threats against President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.

The complaint also raises allegations of unexplained wealth, including claims that certain assets, bank accounts and property transactions were omitted or understated in Duterte’s Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs).

Ortega earlier expressed confidence that the complaint would withstand scrutiny at the committee level.

“Mas confident pa siguro ako now dahil uusisiin siya sa committee level,” he said.

“Mas mapag-uusapan, mas mapag-debatehan, at maririnig ang iba’t ibang pananaw ng mga mambabatas.”

The La Union lawmaker said the committee process would allow a thorough review of the allegations.

“Mas mainam na dumaan ito sa committee level. Dito ilalatag ang facts at pagdedebatehan nang maayos,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of examining financial records and testimonies cited in the complaint, including statements from witness Ramil Madriaga.

“Well, in the interest of transparency, kailangang mausisa ang mga ibinabatong isyu,” Ortega said.

“Kung may mga tanong ang publiko, tungkulin nating siyasatin iyon.”