Dy urges public to stop spreading fake news, defends House work

(“To those planting doubt in the minds of the public, we appeal to you to stop spreading fake news because it does not help resolve the problems of our country.”)

Highlighting the work of lawmakers, the Isabela 6th District representative noted that 62 bills had already reached second reading even before Congress resumed sessions. These legislative measures include reforms on policies that affect a majority of the population.

The solon further asserted that their only goal is to fulfill the responsibility entrusted to them under the Constitution and to serve the people.

“Gagawin namin ang aming mandato at tungkulin nang makatarungan at tapat sapagkat naniniwala kaming walang anumang katumbas ang prinsipyo at dangal,” he said.

(“We will carry out our mandate and duties with fairness and integrity because we believe that nothing equals principle and dignity.”)

Among the measures Dy seeks to pursue is the passage of the Anti-Political Dynasty bill, which he said could help restore public trust in government.

In its current form, the measure sponsored by Zia Alonto Adiong, Lanao del Sur’s 1st District representative, seeks to bar families up to the second degree of consanguinity from running for positions within the same locality.

Some lawmakers have regarded the proposal as a “watered-down” version of the Anti-Political Dynasty bill, with Edgar Erice, Caloocan’s 2nd District representative, casting doubt that stricter provisions would be enacted.