DSWD boosts aid for PUV drivers as fuel costs rise

Following the latest Asian Development Bank report identifying the Philippines as among the economies actively responding to the ongoing energy emergency, the Department of Social Welfare and Development reaffirmed its commitment to deliver targeted social protection measures, particularly for public utility vehicle drivers affected by rising fuel costs.
“The DSWD, in coordination with the entire national government, continues to provide immediate assistance to sectors affected by the increase in oil prices, especially our PUV drivers who rely on daily operations for their livelihood,” Assistant Secretary Dumlao said on Monday.
The ADB report showed the Philippines is among eight economies, including Fiji, Georgia, India, New Zealand, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Tonga, that have adopted strong policy actions focused on targeted assistance to support the transport sector through social protection programs.
“Through AICS, we are helping drivers cope with the impact of high gasoline prices and sustain their livelihood,” Dumlao said, referring to the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program.
The agency also assured continued coordination with other government offices and the formulation of appropriate measures as part of the national government’s Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport Committee.
Dumlao said the DSWD is prepared to expand and strengthen its interventions to safeguard the welfare of Filipino families.