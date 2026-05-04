DSWD boosts aid for PUV drivers as fuel costs rise

The ADB report showed the Philippines is among eight economies, including Fiji, Georgia, India, New Zealand, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Tonga, that have adopted strong policy actions focused on targeted assistance to support the transport sector through social protection programs.

“Through AICS, we are helping drivers cope with the impact of high gasoline prices and sustain their livelihood,” Dumlao said, referring to the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program.

The agency also assured continued coordination with other government offices and the formulation of appropriate measures as part of the national government’s Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport Committee.

Dumlao said the DSWD is prepared to expand and strengthen its interventions to safeguard the welfare of Filipino families.