DoJ pushes arbitration to unclog courts

“Every Filipino, regardless of their distance from the capital, must know that a peaceful resolution is always within their reach,” Vasquez said during the 29 April event.

The DoJ said mediation and arbitration provide quicker, less adversarial options compared with court litigation, while helping ease court congestion.

Among recent measures is Department Circular 031, issued on 19 June 2023, which pilot-tested the 2023 Rules on Mediation in City Prosecution Offices across the National Capital Region.

The department also cited training programs conducted by the DoJ Action Center in partnership with the Office for Alternative Dispute Resolution to increase the number of accredited mediators nationwide.

These efforts, the DoJ said, have led to greater public awareness and rising interest in ADR accreditation.