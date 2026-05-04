DOJ pushes wider use of mediation, arbitration to make justice more accessible

At the recent celebration of the 22nd anniversary of Republic Act No. 9285, or the ADR Act of 2004, DOJ Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said the government remains committed to ensuring that justice remains accessible to all Filipinos, including those living far from major urban centers.

“Every Filipino, regardless of their distance from the capital, must know that a peaceful resolution is always within their reach,” Vasquez said during the April 29 event.

The DOJ said ADR mechanisms help promote speedy, cost-efficient, and non-adversarial dispute resolution, reducing the burden on the traditional court system while making legal remedies more accessible to communities.

The department highlighted several initiatives aimed at strengthening ADR implementation nationwide, including Department Circular No. 031 issued on 19 June 2023, which launched the pilot implementation of the 2023 Rules on Mediation in City Prosecution Offices across the National Capital Region.

It also cited mediation trainings and programs conducted by the DOJ Action Center in partnership with the Office for Alternative Dispute Resolution to expand the pool of trained ADR practitioners across the country.

According to the DOJ, these efforts have resulted in increased public awareness, more trained ADR personnel, and growing interest in ADR accreditation.

The department also recognized ADR practitioners and advocates in organizations, communities, and barangays for helping expand access to justice at the grassroots level.

As it marked more than two decades since the passage of the ADR law, the DOJ called on policymakers, legal practitioners, and community leaders to promote ADR not only as an alternative mode of resolving disputes, but as a primary approach to conflict resolution.