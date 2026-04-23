The Supreme Court in Milan v. NLRC (G.R. 202961, 4 February 2015) recognized that clearance procedures are a legitimate exercise of management prerogative. An employer cannot be compelled to release full benefits while the employee remains accountable for company assets or obligations. In this sense, the clearance process serves as a safeguard for both parties.

Viewed properly, the 30-day period is not a rigid deadline imposed solely on employers. It reflects a shared responsibility. Employees are expected to comply promptly with clearance procedures, while employers must act with reasonable dispatch once those requirements are completed. Delay on either side defeats the very purpose of the rule.

The advisory likewise clarifies the issuance of a certificate of employment. Upon request, the employer must issue the CoE within three days. The document, which states the employee’s period of service and job description, is essential for future employment and cannot be withheld arbitrarily or used as leverage in disputes.

In case of disagreement involving the final pay or the issuance of a CoE, the employee may seek recourse before the appropriate DoLE office. The availability of this administrative remedy reinforces compliance and provides a straightforward avenue for redress.

Ultimately, the advisory promotes fairness, transparency, and order in the often sensitive process of employment separation. For employers, it offers a clear standard that reduces legal risk. For employees, it affirms the right to receive what is due without unnecessary delay.

At the end of the day, separation from employment need not be contentious. With clarity in the rules and good faith on both sides, even endings can be handled with professionalism — and dignity.

For more of Dean Nilo Divina’s legal tidbits, please visit www.divinalaw.com. For comments and questions, please send an email to cad@divinalaw.com.